Woman loses prosthetic leg in river, snorkeler finds it

PORTLAND, Ore. (KGW) – A Portland, Oregon woman has her prosthetic leg back after losing it in the Clackamas River.

On Saturday, Ariel Rigney and several friends dropped into the river at McIver State Park to celebrate her 32nd birthday.

“Every year, I like to do a birthday float,” Rigney said.

Rigney lost her right leg below the knee in a car crash as a teen, but her prosthetic leg has allowed her to stay active.

“I can still swim, hike, bike and run,” she said.

Rigney’s prosthetic leg didn’t stop her Saturday either. The trouble began when the bungee cord that held her prosthetic leg came undone.

“We just hit a big bump and the leg went pfrewwww!” said Jacob Morton, Rigney’s friend who tried to save Rigney’s leg. “It became pretty obvious pretty quickly that we didn’t have the resources to get the leg.”

Rigney felt helpless, resigned to the fact that she had lost the leg.

“I just saw it bobbing ,and I’m like, ‘No!’ I felt more ridiculous than anything. Like, who loses a leg, twice?” she said.

At a friend’s suggestion, Rigney posted about her lost leg on Facebook.

The next day, Eric Gantner went snorkeling in the Clackamas River near McIver State Park. At the time, he hadn’t heard about Rigney’s lost prosthetic leg.

He first saw a rainbow-colored Keens sandal, then realized it was part of a prosthetic leg.

When Gantner got home, he checked Facebook for clues.

“I searched, ‘Lost leg Clackamas River,’ and sure enough this came up,” Gantner said. He immediately sent Rigney a message.

On Sunday night, the two met up. Gantner brought Rigney her leg, and Rigney bought Gantner a beer.