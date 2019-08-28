Woman makes custom dolls to match children’s disabilities

NEW BERLIN, Wis. (WISN) – A Wisconsin doll maker is brightening the lives of kids with disabilities.

Amy Jandrisevits sits at her machine to make dolls, but these dolls are not what we’re used to seeing.

“These are not the kids that you see in movies, these are not the kids you see in commercials.”

These dolls are are meant to look like each one of its individual recipients, no matter the gender, skin color or medical condition.

“When you have a talent or you have something to offer, you’ve got to use it for someone else. And I think that this is for me, this is the skill I bring to the table. I bring sewing,” she said.

Jandrisevits doesn’t want families to have to pay for their own doll so she has set up a GoFundMe page.