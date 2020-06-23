Worker rescued after getting stuck on 175-foot flagpole in Texas

Live Now
FARMERS BRANCH, Texas (KTVT) – A man working on a 175-foot flagpole outside of Dallas got stuck and had to be rescued Monday.

Motorists along Interstate 35 witnessed the rescue as a Texas Department of Public Safety helicopter crew came to the worker’s aid, reported KTVT.

He was later taken to a local hospital, where he was treated for burns from the pole rigging. The Farmers Branch fire chief said the worker also suffered from dehydration from the heat.

He is expected to fully recover and return to his hometown of Denver.

