WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Workforce Center is hosting an in-person job fair with multiple employers.
The job fair will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Thursday at Workforce Centers, 2021 N. Amidon Suite 1100.
Participating employers include:
- Budget Car and Truck Rental
- SER Corporation
- Catholic Charities
- WSU Tech
- Capper Foundation
- Silgan Dispensing Systems
- Fruhauf Uniforms
- All Saints Home Care
- Sedgwick County
- Goodwill Industries
- Fiber Dynamics Inc
Workforce Center also offers workshops or help with job searches, resumes and interview skills, as well as general computer courses and Microsoft training for those looking for employment.