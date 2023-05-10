WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Workforce Center is hosting an in-person job fair with multiple employers.

The job fair will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Thursday at Workforce Centers, 2021 N. Amidon Suite 1100.

Participating employers include:

Budget Car and Truck Rental

SER Corporation

Catholic Charities

WSU Tech

Capper Foundation

Silgan Dispensing Systems

Fruhauf Uniforms

All Saints Home Care

Sedgwick County

Goodwill Industries

Fiber Dynamics Inc

Workforce Center also offers workshops or help with job searches, resumes and interview skills, as well as general computer courses and Microsoft training for those looking for employment.