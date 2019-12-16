World’s oldest married couple celebrate their 80th wedding anniversary

1  of  133
Closings and Delays
Abilene - USD 435 Aging Products Inc. Aldersgate United Methodist Church Andover - USD 385 Andover Senior Center Argonia Public Schools - USD 359 Asbury Church Attica - USD 511 Augusta - USD 402 Augusta New Generation Learning Center Augusta Senior Center Basic Beginnings Belle Plaine - USD 357 Berean Academy Buhler - USD 313 Butler County Transit Canton-Galva - USD 419 Central Christian Acdmy - Wichita Centre - USD 397 Cerebral Palsy Research Foundation Chapman - USD 473 Chase County - USD 284 Cheney - USD 268 Circle - USD 375 Classical School of Wichita Clearwater - USD 264 Conway Springs - USD 356 Cornerstone Classical - Salina Derby - St. Mary Elementary Derby - USD 260 Derby Faith Lutheran Preschool Derby Jack and Jill Preschool Douglass Public Schools - USD 396 Durham-Hillsboro-Lehigh - USD 410 El Dorado - USD 490 Eldorado Senior Center Ell-Saline - USD 307 Elyria Christian - McPherson Eureka - USD 389 Fairfield - USD 310 Flinthills - USD 492 Friendship Meals - Anthony Friendship Meals - Hutchinson Goddard - USD 265 Goessel - USD 411 Halstead-Bentley - USD 440 Haven Public Schools - USD 312 Haysville - USD 261 Haysville Krayola Korner Haysville Peachwood Early Learning Center Haysville River Church Academy Herington - USD 487 Hesston - USD 460 Hillsboro Senior Center Holy Cross Lutheran - Wichita Hutchinson - USD 308 Inman - USD 448 Interlocal Learning Center #618 Kansas Department Revenue-Taxation Office - Wichita Kingman-Norwich - USD 331 Little River - USD 444 Madison-Virgil - USD 386 Maize - USD 266 Marion-Florence - USD 408 McPherson - St. Joseph Elementary McPherson - USD 418 Moscow Public Schools - USD 209 Moundridge - USD 423 Mulvane - USD 263 Newton - USD 373 Nickerson - USD 309 North Ottawa County - USD 239 Peabody Senior Center Peabody-Burns - USD 398 Pretty Prairie - USD 311 Remington-Whitewater - USD 206 Renwick - USD 267 Rose Hill Public Schools - USD 394 Rural Vista - USD 481 Salina Area Technical College Satanta - USD 507 Sedgwick County Zoo Sedgwick Public Schools - USD 439 Smoky Valley - USD 400 Solomon - USD 393 Southeast Of Saline - USD 306 St. Ceceilia - Haysville St. Peter Catholic School Schulte Sterling - USD 376 Turon Friendship Meals Twin Valley - USD 240 Valley Center - USD 262 Valley Center Public Library Wichita - Life Prep Academy Wichita - The Independent School Wichita - Trinity Academy Wichita - USD 259 Wichita Accent Studio Music Academy Wichita Adult Day Services Wichita Adventist Christian Acad. Wichita Aldersgate UMC Wichita Broadway Singers Wichita Cairn Health Wichita Calvary United Methodist Church Wichita Catholic Diocese of Wichita Wichita Catholic Schools Wichita Central Community Preschool Wichita Collegiate Wichita Discovery Place Wichita Discovery Place Preschool Wichita East Heights UMC Preschool Wichita Erin is Hope Foundation Wichita First United Methodist Church Wichita Head Start & Early Head Start Wichita Honey Tree Branches and Academy Wichita Independent Living Resource Center Wichita Joyful Noise Academy Wichita Kansas Children's Service League Wichita Kansas Humane Society Wichita Kidslink Christian Preschool Wichita Meals and Wheels Wichita Medical Loan Closet Wichita Museum of World Treasures Wichita NexStep Adult Education Wichita Orion Parklane Wichita People First Services Wichita Primrose School East and West Wichita Red Barn Child Care Wichita Rolph Literary Academy/Fundmental Learning Center Wichita The Looking Glass Wichita West Heights Preschool Wichita Westwood Preschool Wichita Young World Dance Studio

World’s oldest married couple celebrate their 80th wedding anniversary

Don't Miss This

by: Harley Tamplin

Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN, Texas (KXAN) — Family and friends of the oldest married couple in the world helped them celebrate yet another major milestone on Wednesday.

There was no doubt about the celebratory atmosphere in the air as John and Charlotte Henderson, who call Austin home, celebrated their 80th anniversary.

The couple’s wedding day was all the way back on Dec. 22, 1939, months after the start of the Second World War – and last month, John, 106, and 105-year-old Charlotte were presented with a Guinness World Record for the oldest married couple.

They remember the past, but they look forward to the future, and they’ve always been that way.

Jason Free, the couple’s great-nephew

But the celebrations were only starting, as Longhorn Village, the senior living community where the couple live, helped them throw a huge party for their 80th anniversary.

They pulled out all the stops – parked outside the building was a 1920s roadster, similar to the one that John used to pick up Charlotte for their first date all those years ago.

(Picture: KXAN)
(Picture: KXAN)

At the time, Charlotte was studying to become a teacher, while John was a football player for the Longhorns.

Jason Free, who helped his great-uncle and aunt claim the world record by alerting Guinness to their longevity, told KXAN what makes them so special.

READ MORE: World’s oldest couple lives in Austin; their advice for a happy life

“They are a wonderful couple, and an example of a very happy couple – glad to be around each other, travel together, and live life,” Jason said.

“They’ve always been very forward-looking people, always very positive about the future, looking forward to tomorrow and what the future holds.

“They’ll tell you the stories of the past, but they don’t dwell on the past – they remember it, but they look forward to the future, and they’ve always been that way.

(Picture: KXAN)
(Picture: KXAN)

“They’ve always been great to be around at the holidays, Christmas and Thanksgiving. During the football season they would always come to Austin before they moved here. [John] was always an avid UT football fan, so we could definitely always catch up and talk sports.”

Jim Bissett, a resident at Longhorn Village who has been friends with the couple for the last 10 years, told a story about helping John buy a new computer monitor.

When Jim told John that it came with a three-year warranty, John joked that it didn’t matter – he wouldn’t live that long.

That was about five years ago.

(Picture: KXAN)

John may have been wrong, but the story shows his sense of humor, Jim said.

“They’re just gracious, nice, kind people. They’re salt of the earth,” he added.

Guests at the anniversary party were treated to a huge spread of food, while photos of the couple from over the years were projected onto a wall.

A long line of people formed to congratulate John and Charlotte, who will officially mark 80 years together on Dec. 22.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories