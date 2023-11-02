WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department and Bike Walk Wichita will be giving away bicycle lights on Nov. 3 and 10.

The Nov. 3 distribution will be near the intersection of South Broadway and Orme Street from 7-8 p.m., and the Nov. 10 distribution will be at the Walgreens located at 803 N. Broadway from 7-8 p.m.

This is the fifth year the WPD and Bike Walk Wichita have done the distribution.

Kansas law requires that anyone riding a bicycle at night must have at least a front light and a rear reflector. Bike Walk Wichita received a grant from the Kansas Department of Transportation to distribute lights and reflectors to bicyclists who do not have them.

Bike Walk Wichita is using the grant funds to purchase lights and reflectors that it regularly distributes to cyclists through its various programs. The upcoming distribution is just one of the ways that the lights are being distributed.

If anyone needs a light and is not able to be at the distribution events, they can also receive a light by coming to Bike Walk Wichita’s ReCycle program at 325 N. St. Francis, which is open Tuesdays and Thursdays 2-8 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays 12-4 p.m.