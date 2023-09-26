WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department and Range 54 will host Operation Save-A-Casing on Saturday.

The event aims to help promote safe gun ownership. It allows people to receive 50 rounds of ammunition to shoot at the range.

Operation Save-a-Casing will go from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Sept. 30.

People keep the casings after firing the rounds so that if a gun was ever stolen, police could help identify the gun.

Additionally, gun safes for your car will be given away while supplies last.