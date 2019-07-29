Xtreme Eating 2019: America’s unhealthiest meals

The 2019 Xtreme Eating Awards are out, highlighting what the Center for Science in the Public Interest describes as “nutritional nightmares.”

“Most of our award winners had a least an entire day’s calories,” says CSPI senior nutritionist Lindsay Moyer.

Most people wouldn’t consume four double cheeseburgers from Burger King, and a large Coke all at once, but it’s the caloric equivalent of one order of Top Golf’s Injectable Donut Holes.

The Cheesecake Factory’s Cinnamon Roll Pancakes clock in a 2,000 calories and 33 teaspoons of sugar.

“That’s like eating 11 Krispy Kreme glazed donuts,” Moyer notes.

And it’s not just sweets.

Jimmy John’s 16-inch Gargantuan sub has more than 7,000 milligrams of sodium.

“The big problem is over time, consuming a steady diet of these meals, or even typical restaurant food, raises the risk of obesity, Type 2 diabetes and heart diseases,” Moyer warns.

The Cheesecake Factory issued a statement saying in part that many guests, “want to celebrate and not be concerned with calories. Others want to share their dish.”