Yes, monolith tracking is now a thing

FILE – In this Nov. 27, 2020, file photo, provided by Terrance Siemon, is a monolith that was placed in a red-rock desert in an undisclosed location in San Juan County southeastern Utah. Days after the arrival and swift disappearance of two shining metal monoliths spotted half a world away from each other, another towering structure has popped up, this time at the pinnacle of a trail in Southern California. Its straight sides and height appear similar to one discovered in the Utah desert and another that was found in Romania. (Terrance Siemon via AP, File)

MYSTERY WIRE — The mystery of the monoliths appearing around the world is here to stay, at least for a while. To preserve the strange history of the monoliths someone has aggregated all of the details of each monolith into an easy to read Google document.

In the beginning (11/18/2020), there was the Utah Monolith.

By now you should have heard about this one that was found in an extremely rural part of Utah near Moab. The Utah Monolith, as it became known, captivated media and thrill-seekers for days.

That was until the next one popped up in Romania (11/27/2020). And as quickly as people’s attention changed to Romania, it was whiplashed back to California.

The California monolith (12/2/2020) succumbed to the same fate as the Utah and Romania monolith. All of them were torn down and removed. In California, the people who destroyed it also recorded themselves and shared it on social media.

But did you know that by December 11, the California monolith was only the third of 23 documented monoliths found.

And while some of them are clear gimmicks, like the oldest surviving monolith erected in the middle of the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas, some of them are still mysteries.

The chart and classifications below show where the monolith was found, when it was found, and in some cases when it was removed. It comes directly from monolithtracker.com:

S-Class: Significant monoliths, well made, with zero explanations of appearnace. P-Class: Possibly significant monoliths, well made, but with little information or some evidence that suggests a knockoff/generally less mystery than an S-Class monolith. Q-Class: Questionable monoliths, not confirmed to be knockoffs but likely considering the origin or appearance of the monolith. K-Class: Knockoff monoliths, with little mystery surrounding them.