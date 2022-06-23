WICHITA/ANDOVER, Kan. (KSNW) – Kicking off the first weekend of summer in the best way possible – with tacos!
Wichita Taco Fest 2022
Peace. Love. Tacos! On Saturday, June 25, from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m., the 2022 Wichita Taco Fest will take place at the Capitol Federal Amphitheater in Andover. This is a one-day family event that fuses together Wichita’s love for tacos, margaritas, and live music.
What you’ll find:
- Over 25 local establishments selling $2 tacos, chips and salsa, elote, desserts and other items
- Craft margaritas and cerveza
- VIP tequila expo
- Lucha Libre Wrestling
- Jalapeño eating competition
- Best taco competition
- Best salsa competition
- Life-size games
- Kids section/playground
- Music by DJ Metiche, DJ Magnum, and Tumbao
The Dos and Don’ts:
Do:
- • Dress for the heat
- Including sunscreen
- • Bring cash.
- Cards accepted, cash preferred
- ATM on-site
- • Expect food lines
- • Bring lawn chairs
- • Respect the taco limit
- Five tacos per person, per order, per vendor, at one time
Don’t:
- • Bring guns or knives
- • Bring your pets
- Leashed service dogs only
- • Bring outside food or beverages
- • Bring water bottles or glassware
- • Bring backpacks
- Diaper bags and purses allowed
Tickets are on sale now and range from $10-40. Prices go up on the day of Taco Fest. Single entry only. Visit their Facebook page or website for more information.
Chimps & Salsa Mexican Food Fest
Nacho average day at the zoo! On Sunday, June 26, from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., the Chimps & Salsa Mexican Food Fest will take place at the Sedgwick County Zoo. Authentic Mexican food vendors will set up at the McDonald’s Food Plaza, located near the music stage.
What you’ll find:
- Authentic Mexican food by:
- Las Rosas Wichita Mexican Grill
- La Hacienda Mexican Restaurant
- Alondra’s Tacos
- Paleteria El Puma
- Tacos TJ 664
- Los Cabos Cantina & Grill
- Los Compadres Mexican Grill
- Community information booths
- Local and regional Hispanic bands:
- DJ Tino Morales
- El Meño Y Su Orgulla De Parlla
- Grupo Descendencia
- Clave 316
- Los Boyz of Kumbia
- Kids activities including piñatas
- All your favorite animals in their zoo habitats
Regular zoo admission applies, and food trucks will be charging regular menu prices. No alcohol will be provided by vendors, but the zoo will have beer and margaritas available for purchase. For more information about the zoo, visit their Facebook page or their website.