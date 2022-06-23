Closeup of man eating tacos outside in summer. You had me at tacos. (Courtesy: GettyImages)

WICHITA/ANDOVER, Kan. (KSNW) – Kicking off the first weekend of summer in the best way possible – with tacos!

Wichita Taco Fest 2022

Peace. Love. Tacos! On Saturday, June 25, from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m., the 2022 Wichita Taco Fest will take place at the Capitol Federal Amphitheater in Andover. This is a one-day family event that fuses together Wichita’s love for tacos, margaritas, and live music.

What you’ll find:

Over 25 local establishments selling $2 tacos, chips and salsa, elote, desserts and other items

Craft margaritas and cerveza

VIP tequila expo

Lucha Libre Wrestling

Jalapeño eating competition

Best taco competition

Best salsa competition

Life-size games

Kids section/playground

Music by DJ Metiche, DJ Magnum, and Tumbao

The Dos and Don’ts:

Do: • Dress for the heat Including sunscreen

• Bring cash. Cards accepted, cash preferred ATM on-site

• Expect food lines

• Bring lawn chairs

• Respect the taco limit Five tacos per person, per order, per vendor, at one time

Don’t: • Bring guns or knives

• Bring your pets Leashed service dogs only

• Bring outside food or beverages

• Bring water bottles or glassware

• Bring backpacks Diaper bags and purses allowed



Tickets are on sale now and range from $10-40. Prices go up on the day of Taco Fest. Single entry only. Visit their Facebook page or website for more information.

Chimps & Salsa Mexican Food Fest

Nacho average day at the zoo! On Sunday, June 26, from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., the Chimps & Salsa Mexican Food Fest will take place at the Sedgwick County Zoo. Authentic Mexican food vendors will set up at the McDonald’s Food Plaza, located near the music stage.

What you’ll find:

Authentic Mexican food by: Las Rosas Wichita Mexican Grill La Hacienda Mexican Restaurant Alondra’s Tacos Paleteria El Puma Tacos TJ 664 Los Cabos Cantina & Grill Los Compadres Mexican Grill

Community information booths

Local and regional Hispanic bands: DJ Tino Morales El Meño Y Su Orgulla De Parlla Grupo Descendencia Clave 316 Los Boyz of Kumbia

Kids activities including piñatas

All your favorite animals in their zoo habitats

Regular zoo admission applies, and food trucks will be charging regular menu prices. No alcohol will be provided by vendors, but the zoo will have beer and margaritas available for purchase. For more information about the zoo, visit their Facebook page or their website.