WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is putting an emphasis on some high-accident intersections across the city.

A Facebook post by the WPD says officers will be watching the intersections of Kellogg and Seneca, Kellogg and Broadway, Kellogg and Rock, and 21st St and Woodlawn for violations that are likely to cause crashes.

Those violations are things like running red lights and failure to yield to the right of way.

Included in the post is the number of crashes that have occurred at each intersection so far this year:

Patrol West – Kellogg and Seneca: 45

Patrol East – Kellogg and Rock: 37

Patrol South – Kellogg and Broadway: 34

Patrol North – 21st St and Woodlawn: 24

In the last week, three people have been killed in the city as a result of a crash in Wichita. On Nov. 10, two people were killed by an alleged impaired driver while they were fixing a flat tire in the grass on the side of Highway K96.

Travis Mock was charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter; while under the influence of alcohol or drugs in connection to that crash.

Five days later, on Nov. 15, a 45-year-old man was killed while walking across the intersection of Seneca and Haskell near Pawnee Ave.