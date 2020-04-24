DON’T WAIT: Hospitals see drop in emergency room visits, doctors urging patients to come in when needed

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Emergency rooms are preparing for potential coronavirus cases. Meanwhile, some are noticing a drop in patients coming in for regular emergency procedures. Ascension Via Christi and Wesley Medical Center noticed the decline starting in mid-March and they say it has gotten worse. “People are coming in way too late and much later than they should be. It’s becoming extremely dangerous and it’s more detrimental to your health,” said Dr. Howard Chang with Ascension Via Christi’s Emergency Department.

“People are concerned if they come to the hospital they’re going to get coronavirus and frankly that’s not true at all,” said Dr. Jacbo Ott, Medical Director Emergency Services at Wesley Medical Center.

There’s been a decline in both heart attack and stroke visits. “They’re delaying the critical care which is resulting in higher acuity for the emergency department,” said Dr. Chang.

Health officials are pleading, if you are dealing with an emergency – don’t wait to seek care. They say the longer the wait, the harder the recovery. “They’re not coming in until their appendicitis ruptures, which makes it far more difficult to treat. There are much higher complication rates, even higher death rates from things like that if they don’t come in,” said Dr. Ott.

Health officials want to reassure the community, it is safe to come in, “You’re more likely to die from whatever it is you’re waiting for than from the coronaviurs,” said Dr. Chang.

Dr. Ott says a timely visit can even save a life, “The earlier you come in, the easier it is for us to take care of you and the better your likely outcome is going to be. Don’t let fear be an obstacle to that.”

Both Ascension Via Christi and Wesley Medical Center say they are taking extra precautions to protect patients. Such as separating the potential COVID-19 patients from those dealing with other emergencies.

