Doom Boom: Survival sales spike amid COVID-19 pandemic

by: NBC News

(NBC News) – Once the obsession of serious survivalists, disaster preparedness is now more commonplace.
 
With the onset of a global pandemic came a “Doom Boom” – surging sales for the survival industry.
 
“There’s definitely the people who are prepping by having a couple of emergency items and then the people who are going all out and spending a lot of money,” says CNET’s Claire Reilly.
 
On the higher end, you can buy your own bunker or even a tsunami escape pod.

More common purchases focus on the basics.
 
“It’s a really good idea to have a go-bag or survival kit ready so you can grab it and go,” Reilly says. 
 
Solar chargers or portable battery packs can keep your devices charged, while a water filter like the LifeStraw allows access to drinking water without transporting heavy bottles or jugs.

Finally, it’s important not to forget the basics: Non-perishable food, a first aid kit and a hand-crank radio are all essentials.

