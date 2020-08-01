Doom Boom: Survival sales spike amid COVID-19 pandemic

(NBC News) – Once the obsession of serious survivalists, disaster preparedness is now more commonplace.



With the onset of a global pandemic came a “Doom Boom” – surging sales for the survival industry.



“There’s definitely the people who are prepping by having a couple of emergency items and then the people who are going all out and spending a lot of money,” says CNET’s Claire Reilly.



On the higher end, you can buy your own bunker or even a tsunami escape pod.

More common purchases focus on the basics.



“It’s a really good idea to have a go-bag or survival kit ready so you can grab it and go,” Reilly says.



Solar chargers or portable battery packs can keep your devices charged, while a water filter like the LifeStraw allows access to drinking water without transporting heavy bottles or jugs.

Finally, it’s important not to forget the basics: Non-perishable food, a first aid kit and a hand-crank radio are all essentials.

