Doorbell security cameras help lower crime rates in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)– Burglaries in Wichita are down to the lowest number in years. In 2019 the Wichita Police Department solved more burglary cases than previous years. According to WPD door bell security cameras are playing a big role in the falling numbers.

“I know nationally one in four homes have video cameras now, and they are an asset in our investigation,” said WPD Officer, Charley Davidson.

KSN News spoke with neighbors of the Riverside area to see why they installed their security cameras. Many said it was after they witnessed suspicious activity around their neighborhood or were victims of a crime themselves.

“If you live in a good neighborhood it’s always better be safe than sorry, but you know, it’s always great to have one,” said Owner of Ring Door bell, Miles Rice.

Rice and his family decided to install their Ring Door bell after their garage was broken into three years ago. He says, although they had security cameras before, the Ring Door bell benefits his family a lot more.

“You know it’s good security, I mean we have it in the front and the back and it probably helps against porch thefts. We just saw a lot about it, it has good reviews not a lot of bad side effects, I mean it’s good, it’s a security camera,” said Rice.

