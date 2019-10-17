Douglas County ends criminal charges for simple marijuana possession

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Criminal charges for simple marijuana possession may be a thing of the past in Douglas County.

Douglas County District Attorney Charles Branson announced on Thursday an end to filing criminal cases for simple marijuana possession offenses.

Simple marijuana possession is any amount of marijuana less than 25-grams without evidence that there was intent to distribute the drug.

The DA says the decision was, in part, a recognition of the public’s changing attitudes on simple marijuana possession. Branson also believes the change will free up the courts and law enforcement to focus on more serious issues.

“After a careful survey of policies in other cities, including Lawrence, Wichita, and Kansas City, Missouri,” DA Branson said, “the District Attorney’s Office will no longer prosecute cases of simple marijuana possession.”

Branson went on to say, “I do not feel it is fair or just for Douglas County to criminally charge citizens with something they can do with virtually no penalty in the City of Lawrence and other surrounding communities.”

Branson addressed drug and alcohol addiction being a “real problem” in his community,” but says the prosecution of simple marijuana offense have a “disproportional impact on people of color and the poor,” and would like to see that change.

Felony possession or cultivation of marijuana with the intent to distribute and driving while impaired will still be prosecuted at the discretion of the District Attorney’s Office.

While simple possession will not be charged in Douglas County, Branson does note possession is still illegal under State and Federal law and in most Kansas communities.

The decision to halt the prosecution of simple marijuana possession cases in Douglas County is effective immediately, Branson said.