Douglas County implements emergency mask mandate

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Officials in Douglas County have implemented an emergency mask mandate for everyone aged two and older in public spaces.

The mandate will go into effect on Friday, Jan. 7. It will remain in effect until Wednesday, Jan. 12, when the Douglas County Commission will discuss extending the order during their business meeting.

Cases have been at a record high in Douglas county, with 1,538 cases reported in Douglas County. The 14-day rolling average is at 89 cases per day, which is a record high for the county.

“We recognize this pandemic has taken a deep toll, and the community is weary; unfortunately, the virus rages on,” Dr. Thomas Marcellino, local health officer, said. “Now is the time we must act to protect our community from a potential crisis.”

There are exemptions to the order. These include:

Persons with a medical condition, mental health condition or disability that prevents wearing a face covering.

Persons who are deaf or hard of hearing.

Persons engaged in religious services, ceremonies or activities.

Persons who are seated at a restaurant or other establishment that offers food or beverages while they are actively eating or drinking.

Persons engaged in a court-related proceeding.

