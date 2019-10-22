Douglas Design District gauging Business Improvement District (BID) interest Tuesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Douglas Design District is seeking input regarding a new funding model, a Business Improvement District or BID.

The Douglas Design District refers to the stretch of Douglas from Washington to Glendale street, featuring hundreds of small, local businesses.

“What we’re ultimately hoping happens is that if businesses do decide to go forward with this, that the community does support them in this investment,” Douglas Design District Renee Duxler said.

A BID refers to the money a business within the district would pay in for services like marketing, attracting and retaining businesses and talent and beautification efforts.

Duxler notes the measure would not raise taxes, and business-owners in the district would decide how dollars are spent.

PROPOSED ANNUAL ASSESSMENT FEES (BEGINNING 2021)

Source: DDDWichita.com

The Douglas Design District (DDD) would be the first commercial district in Wichita to implement a Business Improvement District, but the funding model is used in towns like Oklahoma City, Tulsa, Omaha and Lincoln.

The stakeholder open house is scheduled for 4 to 6pm at 2518 E. Douglas. There will be 15-minute formal presentations available at 4:15p, 5:00p, and 5:30p.

For further information on the DDD Business Improvement District, click here.