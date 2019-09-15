Downtown Powwow celebrates Wichita’s rich Native culture

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Powwow downtown featured the rich heritage of the Indian culture.

Several tribes gathered Saturday afternoon at The Mid-American All-Indian Center for the Inter-Tribal Warrior Society Annual Powwow to celebrate their individual customs and shared heritage through dance and music.

Jewelry and other items sold were authentic to their tribes and tradition. For vendors, the opportunity to come together is a lesson in history for people who may not know about them.

Vendor Robie White said, “Each individual tribe is going to be different on that but we come together as different tribes and do this. It is a beautiful thing.”

White says it is a great opportunity to show off their dances and identity as tribes.