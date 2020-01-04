Dozens displaced after fire in apartment laundry facility

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Emergency crews successfully extinguished a blaze at an east side apartment complex that has left multiple families displaced.

The fire started at around 10 p.m. Friday in the Villiage Park at Eastborough apartments’ laundry facility in the 7000 block of East Kellogg Drive, between Woodlawn and Rock Road.

Officials say smoke was visible on arrival to the two-and-one-half story complex. WFD Captain Mike Crosby says the fire was limited to the bottom floor in the laundry room.

Power was shut off to the building which holds 11 units. It is yet to be confirmed if the fire origin was electrical. Fire officials tell KSN arson investigators were on the scene.

There were no injuries. However, they estimate anywhere from 26 to 30 people were displaced after the fire. “Actually a lot of the residents have already found somewhere else to stay. And we do have Red Cross responding for those who have no where to go,” said Capt. Crosby.

Crosby also says there are no damage estimates yet, and investigators are working with property representatives.

KSN News will bring you more on this breaking news story as details develop.

