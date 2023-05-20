WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — On Saturday, dozens of people enjoyed the event ‘Walk with Wildlife’ at Great Plains Nature Center.

People could join in on a scavenger hunt, fishing, and learn about all kinds of wildlife from naturalists.

“We just want people to learn about nature up close because the more that you learn about something and understand it the more likely you are to take care of it. And that is really our goal is just to inspire stewardship of the natural world through this event,” said Great Plains Nature Center Director of Education Programs, Emily Davis.

The event raises funds to help keep the nature center free.