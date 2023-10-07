WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — October is domestic violence awareness month, and dozens on Saturday walked for survivors and victims at Wichita State.

For about eight years, domestic violence resources, survivors and families have walked the Purple Mile.

Community advocates say now, more than ever, domestic violence awareness is important as domestic violence homicides are up this year compared to the last two.

“It raises two purposes,” Keri McGregor, Harbor House program director, said. “You know, we want to make sure that we are raising awareness to the issue that is happening in the community and the resources that are available and then really truly honoring the lives that have been impacted by this type of violence.”

In 2022 and 2021, Wichita saw two domestic violence homicides. So far this year, there have been six. Only 2020 had more with 13.