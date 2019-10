WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)– A drive-by shooting on the 300 Block of West 27 St. North Monday night.

According to police, the victim was hurt by debris and not by a gunshot wound. The victim was not taken by EMS personnel.

Police are still looking for a suspect involved in the drive-by and anyone with information is encouraged to report it to WPD.

