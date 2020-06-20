Drive through testing sites in Sedgwick County see an increase in patients

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Nearly 200 people per week and around 40 to 45 people per day, GraceMed says many in Sedgwick County have found time to utilize drive-thru coronavirus testing.

The site has since opened to those not showing symptoms of the coronavirus.

Staff says it’s been hectic, but they say they’re happy people are taking the time to get tested. The center says the more people they test, the better informed they can be. The drive-thru testing site is open from 8:15 a.m. to noon.

“All patients have to do is call our office (316) 866-2000, and they are put on a schedule for an appointment for the drive-thru, and then, we are happy to see them. The antibody testing takes 10 minutes to process and then the nasal swab takes can take a couple of days to process. So the actual time in the drive-thru is probably less than 30 minutes,” said Julie Elder, chief medical officer.

Patients must bring a photo I.D. in order to enter the drive-thru testing site.

