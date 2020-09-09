Drive-thru veteran resource fair is Friday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Robert J. Dole VA Medical Center’s Veteran Community Partnership program is hosting a drive-thru resource fair for veterans on Friday, Sept. 11 from 10am-2pm.

All veterans are invited to take advantage of the more than 50 booths that will be set up at the Sedgwick County Extension Education Center (7001 W 21st St, Wichita, KS, 67205) on Friday.

Information on banking, education, long- and short-term health care facilities and organizations like The Salvation Army and the VA’s Suicide Prevention Team will be set up. This is a drive-thru event.

This event is to provide information and resources to veterans who may not have access due to the pandemic or other circumstances.

WHEN: Friday, September 11, 2020, 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

WHERE: Sedgwick County Extension Education Center, 7001 W 21st St, Wichita, KS, 67205