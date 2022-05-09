NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) — A driver is in serious condition after a single-car crash on Monday afternoon in east Newton.

According to the Harvey County Sheriff’s Office, a maintenance vehicle turned over around 2 p.m. The crash happened on E 1st St between Oliver and S Woodlawn Rd.

The driver was taken to an area hospital to be treated.

As maintenance workers get the car upright, E 1st St between Oliver and S Woodlawn Rd will be closed for the next several hours.

Officials are asking that you please avoid the area.

Due to the crash, responders are also having to clean up spilled diesel fuel.