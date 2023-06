A cement truck rolled over just west of Winfield on 160 Highway on June 13, 2023 (Photo courtesy Brady Bauman/KSOK)

WINFIELD, Kan. (KSNW) — A cement truck driver has been taken to the hospital after the vehicle rolled over.

It happened late Tuesday morning on 160 Highway, just west of the Winfield city limits. The crash is under investigation by the Kansas Highway Patrol.

It appears only the driver of the truck was injured, and it was the only vehicle involved. Troopers are expected to release more information later today.