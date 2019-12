WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A driver leads police on a highspeed chase followed by a crash.

The incident began a little before 6 p.m. near South Broadway and Marion.

Reports say the suspect rammed a squad car before leading police on a chase. Both cars sustained damages.

The chase came to an end at an apartment complex.

There is no report of injuries or the extent of injuries at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KSN News for new details.

