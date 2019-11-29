Driver loses control of SUV, hits multiple parked cars but escapes serious injury

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A driver loses control of his vehicle, leaving the roadway and colliding with multiple parked cars, but manages to escape serious injury.

The accident happened a little after noon Friday on Central near Tyler Road in West Wichita.

WFD said the SUV was eastbound on Central when it left the road and rolled into parked cars.

The driver and SUV collided with at least two cars. One of those vehicles struck a nearby building.

Initially trapped in the wreck, the driver was removed shortly after the collision.

The driver did sustain injuries from the collision, but they are not considered life-threatening.

