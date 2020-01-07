Driver shoots kids throwing snowballs at cars

Local

by: WTMJ

Posted: / Updated:

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WTMJ) –Two children in Milwaukee, Wisconsin were taken to the hospital over the weekend after being shot while throwing snowballs at passing cars.

The incident happened just before 8 p.m. on January 4th. 

Police found a 12-year-old child suffering from a gunshot wound. Just minutes later, police said they found a 13-year-old also suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police said the two were with a group of other children throwing snowballs at cars passing by. One of the snowballs hit a white Toyota and the driver fired shots into the group of kids. 

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories