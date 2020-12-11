Drone crashes into Allegiant Stadium panel, causes $10,000 in damage

by: Lucas Wright and Nexstar Media Wire

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) Las Vegas Police are searching for a suspect after a drone reportedly crashed into Allegiant Stadium last month. The incident happened on the afternoon of November 21.

According to a police report, security officers called police to the scene after the drone crashed into a panel about 80-100 feet above the ground. The assistant manager of security told police the damage was estimated to be between $5,000-$8,000, but the value of the damage has since been listed at $10,000 on the police report.

Security footage revealed the suspect was seen speaking with security at one point. Security officers told police the man was requesting the drone back after it was seized following the crash.

After staff refused to return the drone, the man fled in a black BMW X3 in an unknown direction. That vehicle was later found to be a rental, which was returned to Hertz rental company.

The man faces several charges, including destruction of property and unlawful operation of a drone.

