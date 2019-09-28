ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF/NBC News)– A dry harvest season is increasing the risk of fire for cotton farmers across the South.
Brady Peek, owner of Peek Family Farms in Athens, Alabama says adding flammable crops into the mix heightens the threat.
“Cotton just is naturally flammable and so even just in a typical year, we have to use extreme caution,” Peek said.
Operating a machine that weighs several tons, and is already fire-prone, also adds a risk.
“All it takes is just a spark. In the right conditions, you get a spark on this fueled with the right amount of air it doesn’t take anytime to get a fire going,” Peek explained.
LATEST STORIES:
- Drought causes higher fire hazard for cotton farmers
- Teachman’s Take: Evening storms lead to an unsettled weekend with more chances for rain
- It’s ‘a unity of effort’ searching for migrants in Big Bend, Border Patrol official says
- Sheriff’s deputy slain near Houston was first Sikh officer
- Larger number of attendees expected at Wichita Pride Festival