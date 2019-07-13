2-year-old drowned in SE Wichita; WPD says ‘accidental’

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita police says they’re investigating the “accidental death” of a 2-year-old boy, who drowned in southeast Wichita.

In a statement to the press, WPD said they responded to a drowning call in the 2200 block of South Linden at 11:30 Saturday morning.

When officers arrived, the boy was unresponsive after being pulled from a swimming pool. He died at the scene.

WPD says the investigation releaved the boy and his parents were temporarily staying at the home for the residents. The boy crawled through a “dog-door” and fell into the pool.

The boy was found by his father, who pulled the child out of the pool and began “life saving techniques.”

The WPD is continuing its investigation, but said that it offers thoughts and prayers to all those involved in the tragic incident.

