Drummer remembered for his talents and service

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)- A Wichita musician is being remembered for not only his musical talents but for giving countless hours every day to help the homeless and needy.

Wichita Police identified 69-year-old Marc Mourning as the man who was killed in a hit-and-run incident on New Year’s Eve.

Marc Mourning playing the drums

Courtesy: The Stallion

Police said Mourning attempted to cross 13th Street near Payne in Riverside when he was hit by an SUV. Investigators say the 24-year-old man who was driving the vehicle left the scene but later called 911 to report the incident.

Mourning’s loved ones said he had a daily routine of taking a walk around the neighborhood. He started walking after a doctor told him it might help arthritis in his back, which he started feeling pain from years of hitting the drums.

Mourning was part of several bands, including Stallion and The Moanin’ Glories. He traveled all over the world performing, but always played in Wichita every chance he could.

“When he played the drums, he brought the passion and energy,” said Joe Sauer, friend, and bandmate.

Sauer said just a few months ago Mourning gave him a photo of himself playing the drums from decades ago.

“I remember him as this cyclone of energy,” said Sauer.

But music wasn’t all Mourning was known for. His friends said he was a humble man.

“We were devastated because we knew that Marc had been down at the Lord’s Diner volunteering earlier that day,” said John Spear, friend and mayor of Kechi.

Courtesy: John Spear

Spear said Mourning was a dear friend of his who he created many memories with.

Mourning spent five days a week as a volunteer cook at The Lord’s Diner. It served as an outlet for him after losing his son several years ago.

“He said [The Lord’s Diner] has given more to me than I’ve ever given to them,” said Sauer.

Other workers and volunteers said Mourning always arrived early for his shift and worked as hard as he could.

“We couldn’t have made it the last few years without him,” said Larry Hale, kitchen manager.

“I think rather than withdraw, he went out to the community,” said Jan Haberly, director of The Lord’s Diner. “He was going to help folks and not dwell on what happened to him.”

Mourning’s loved ones said it’s been an emotional few days without their friend, but his music and service will forever carry on.

Investigators said the case will be turned over to the District Attorney’s office for possible charges.

The funeral date for Mourning has not yet been determined.