Drunken driver hits patrol vehicle, injuring officer

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP ) – Authorities say a drunken driver has struck a Kansas City, Kansas, patrol cruiser and injured an officer who was sitting inside and finishing up reports from a previous accident.

Police said in a Tweet that the crash happened just before 3 a.m. Saturday on Interstate 70.

Police say the officer was treated at a hospital for minor injuries. The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating.  

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories