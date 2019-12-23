Drunken driver hits patrol vehicle, injuring officer

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP ) – Authorities say a drunken driver has struck a Kansas City, Kansas, patrol cruiser and injured an officer who was sitting inside and finishing up reports from a previous accident.

Police said in a Tweet that the crash happened just before 3 a.m. Saturday on Interstate 70.

Police say the officer was treated at a hospital for minor injuries. The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating.

