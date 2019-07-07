Dueling marches meet peacefully

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – Two groups in Dodge City went face to face to support their definition of freedom.

There was a strong police presence and no major incidents.

Today, a church group called Kansas Revival marched through town with American and Christian flags, a Pro-Life sign and large crosses.

And as they walked past, the Kansas Unity Coalition held up Pro-Choice signs, and signs supporting equal rights for LGBTQ individuals.

With several police officers stationed at each corner, people of Dodge City were able to peacefully assemble and protest with no major disputes.