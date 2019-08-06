DUI’S in Dodge City have advocates urging caution

“DUI’s aren’t the most fun thing and people don’t want to get them, but we also have to take into consideration what harm may have happened,” Said Outpatient Counselor for Drug and Alcohol Treatment Brenda Alarcon.

It’s not unusual to see alcohol at large events, but with 18 DUI arrests last week during Dodge City Days, advocates are urging people to think before getting behind the wheel.

“The quantity of DUI that are are actually arrested is minimal compared to how many are diving under the influence and not getting caught,” she said.

The 18 DUI arrests were made at two different checkpoints.

Deputy Chief Jerad Goertzen said they typically make 15 TO 20 DUI arrests a month.

“We recognize that it is an issue and have two officers dedicated to that, to that purpose,” said Goertzen

The officers also handed out several minor in possession and consumption tickets and made a few drug arrests.

Just another reason Brenda Alarcon said it is important to think before you drink.

“If you know you’re going to be drinking be sure to take precautions before hand,” she said.

