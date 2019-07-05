Durham volunteers tackle flooded business district

The small town of Durham is facing a massive cleanup in its business district after serious flooding and some evacuations July 4th.

Residents in the community are cleaning up the mess with a lot of volunteers.

“Well I think it’s just a sense of community. People come together. And everybody just works together,” said local resident and Marion county commissioner, Kent Becker. “Everyone has got a major problem here and there’s been a huge turnout with help so you know it’s a blessing to the community. “

The fire department is digging out and spraying silt out of the volunteer department headquarters that got inundated with water.

“And we were down here coordinating things a little bit. Just more on a personal level than a fire department level,” said Durham fire chief Mark Wiebe.

Across the street at the community center they ripped out the carpet and were sweeping out water.

Dick Hein was sweeping as a volunteer.

“Whenever there is a catastrophe or anything everybody pulls in and puts their mind to it,” said Hein, a local resident. “Good people. They know how to take care of everybody. We try to make sure everybody takes care of them. Everything works out good.”

Many volunteers took a break on Friday for a meal. And those volunteers were the same ones who helped put sandbags around businesses when the flood waters first hit the town on Thursday.

“We knew that we’d never seen water come up that quickly. A lot of people didn’t have time really to move anything,” said Becker. “I don’t know how fast officially it came up. I’ve been told over two foot an hour so a lot faster than pumps and sandbags could do any good.”

The town is keeping the sandbags nearby just in case.

“We could sure use clear skies,” said Hein.