E-scooters still a learning experience for Wichita

A week ago today, electric scooters debuted in Wichita.

There arrival was not without some controversy. and many wondered if rental scooters would fly in the air capitol.

“A lot of people are using them,” says Jeff Hotze.

They are the newest trend.

“I think within reason there needs to be boundaries set up,” Hotze says.

After one week of use, there popularity is undeniable. The city says the scooters have logged over 9,300 rides in seven days. They are averaging over 1,300 rids a day. It’s a good start, but some say there should be some new rules.

“I think there needs to be designated areas for them so they do not just dump them and be a dumping ground for scooters and bike stations,” Hotze says.

Wichita police say the scooters are a learning experience and are in the learning stages. As of Monday. they say they have issued no citations for illegal use of a scooter. They say there focus at this point is more about education.

“I think there needs to be boundaries set. I think if you are going to use one of the scooters, I don’t think it should be you just leave it on the road when you are done with it,” Hotze says.

Hotze, who manages Old Chicago, likes the business but he also appreciates when people follow the rules.