One person is dead after an early morning crash Wednesday at Kellogg and Rock. (KSNW)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police say a person was killed after a crash on the east side early Wednesday.

Officers said a 70-year-old person died after another driver ran a red light at Kellogg Drive and Rock Road at 4:45 a.m. The person died at the scene. Police believe the surviving driver was impaired at the time of the crash.

The highway is not affected. Police expect to clear the scene by 7 a.m.