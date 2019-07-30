Early morning Manhattan fire under investigation

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The Manhattan Fire Department is investigating an apartment fire.

It happened just before 2:30 a.m. Tuesday at 711 Allison Ave.

When fire crews arrived on scene, they found a three-story, 12-unit apartment building on fire. The department said the fire started on the third-floor balcony and most of the damage is to the exterior and attic areas of the building.

Riley County police were able to clear everyone from the building. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

