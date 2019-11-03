Early voting ending Monday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The time to vote early is almost over, and if you want to skip the line at the ballot you should get moving.
Monday October 4, is your last chance to vote early in the county and municipal election.
The Sedgwick County Election Office will be open for voting on Monday from 8 a.m. to noon. After Monday, voters will have to wait for election day to cast a ballot.
If you’re still deciding where you stand on the candidates, look at our comprehensive election guide at Your Local Election HQ.