WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)–Early voting at satellite locations across Sedgwick County ended on Saturday.

Some voters said they wanted to make sure they avoided the long lines on Tuesday, August 2.

Traffic at the Sedgwick County Extension Office was steady, and poll workers estimate they saw more than 1,000 people every day who cast their ballots.

“I think we’re all passionate about the side we’re on,” voter Micah Melugin said. “Let that be the other person’s mistake and get in there and vote for your side.”

Some voters advised that others sitting out this election is a huge mistake.

“People who just don’t come out and vote don’t have the right to complain about the outcomes,” voter Heather Blakenship said.

That’s why some voters lined up and waited in long lines at 16 satellite locations across Sedgwick County from Thursday to Saturday.

“I’ve driven by this building three times today on my errands this afternoon and was waiting for the right time to come,” Blankenship said. “I think I found the sweet spot.”

Some chose to wait until the lines died down because they heard about the traffic at the Sedgwick County Extension Office on Thursday and Friday.

“I have a little kid, so I can’t stand in line too long,” Melugin said. “It’s still worth it. It would still be worth the wait in line.”

Others missed the opportunity to cast their ballot on Saturday, though. One Wichita woman showed up just minutes after the polls closed.

“I was a little bummed because I have a few kids at home and it’s not always easy to get out of my house,” voter Mandi Degraffenreid said. “I was really hoping to vote today.”

She’s not letting that keep her from expressing her constitutional right, though.

“I’ll be here Tuesday,” Degraffenreid said. “If there’s another earlier time before Tuesday, I would rather get it done sooner than later to make sure it happens.”

Poll workers estimate a 50% turnout rate in this year’s primary election, compared to the 35% they’re used to seeing.

Early voting is closed on Sunday, July 31, but will reopen on Monday, August 1, until noon.