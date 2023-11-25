WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department has activated the Emergency Accident Reporting Plan as snow continues to fall across the state.

The EARP was enacted for the Wichita area on Nov. 25 due to inclement weather.

The WPD asks you to stay home if possible to ensure your’s and others’ safety. If you do have to go out, allow extra time for your journey to ensure a safe arrival.

If there are no injuries, no concern for DUI, no hit and run and if all vehicles are driveable, exchange information with the other drivers and make a report at one of these WPD patrol substations during normal business hours (Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.):

Patrol West: 661 N Elder

Patrol South: 211 E Pawnee

Patrol East: 350 S Edgemoor

Patrol North: 3015 E 21st St N

