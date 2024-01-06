WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Both the Kansas Highway Patrol and the Wichita Police Department were in east Wichita Friday afternoon for a standoff that ended peacefully.

It started just before 1:30 p.m. in the 9200 block of E. Funston Ct.

The Kansas Highway Patrol was initially working the case until the suspect entered a home. At that point, they brought in the Wichita Police Department tactical unit.

The suspect eventually came out of the home peacefully just after 4 p.m., ending the confrontation. No injuries were reported.

At this time, KSN has not confirmed what started the confrontation with officers.