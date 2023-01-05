WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Fort Scott, Kansas, woman was sentenced by a judge after pleading no contest to a mistreatment of an elder person charge.

Kenna Smith, 65, was sentenced to 32 months in prison and ordered to pay $510,000 for one count of mistreatment of an elder person. Smith pleaded no contest in April 2022.

The sentencing stems from an investigation by the Fraud and Abuse Litigation Division of the Attorney General’s office and the Kansas Department for Children and Families, which determined Smith mistreated an elder Bourbon County resident between July 1, 2014, and March 16, 2017.

Smith will have to serve her prison sentence in a Kansas Department of Corrections facility.