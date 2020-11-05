Eating smart is good for your heart; healthy recipes for November

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – KSN is partnering up with the Greater Wichita YMCA and the American Heart Association – Kansas to showcase ways to eat better in a season known for decadent foods.

This week, we spoke with the Y’s healthy eating director, Tammy Krier, on ways to use pumpkin that is not pumpkin pie.

Canned pumpkin puree (not pumpkin pie filling) is low in calories, contains dietary fiber and is a great source of Vitamin K.

Santa Fe Pumpkin Soup Ingredients: 2 garlic cloves, minced

½ medium yellow onion, chopped

½ tbsp. canola oil

1 15 oz. pumpkin puree (NOT pie filling)

1 4 oz. can diced green chilies

4 cups low-sodium chicken broth

1 tbsp. paprika• 1 tsp. cumin

1 15 oz. can black beans, no-salt-added, drained and rinsed

1 10 oz. can tomatoes with diced green chilis (ie: Rotel)

2 c. cooked chicken, shredded or cubed

Low-fat sour cream

Fresh chopped cilantro Directions:

1. In a large sauce pan over medium heat, sauté garlic and onions until soft.

2. Add pumpkin puree, chilies, tomatoes, chicken broth, and spices.

3. Bring to boil, then reduce heat and simmer 15 minutes.

4. Add black beans and chicken. Simmer an additional 5-10 minutes. Serve with low-fat sour cream and chopped cilantro (if desired).