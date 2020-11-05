Eating smart is good for your heart; healthy recipes for November

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – KSN is partnering up with the Greater Wichita YMCA and the American Heart Association – Kansas to showcase ways to eat better in a season known for decadent foods.
This week, we spoke with the Y’s healthy eating director, Tammy Krier, on ways to use pumpkin that is not pumpkin pie.
Canned pumpkin puree (not pumpkin pie filling) is low in calories, contains dietary fiber and is a great source of Vitamin K.
Santa Fe Pumpkin Soup
Ingredients:
- 2 garlic cloves, minced
- ½ medium yellow onion, chopped
- ½ tbsp. canola oil
- 1 15 oz. pumpkin puree (NOT pie filling)
- 1 4 oz. can diced green chilies
- 4 cups low-sodium chicken broth
- 1 tbsp. paprika• 1 tsp. cumin
- 1 15 oz. can black beans, no-salt-added, drained and rinsed
- 1 10 oz. can tomatoes with diced green chilis (ie: Rotel)
- 2 c. cooked chicken, shredded or cubed
- Low-fat sour cream
- Fresh chopped cilantro
- Directions:
- 1. In a large sauce pan over medium heat, sauté garlic and onions until soft.
- 2. Add pumpkin puree, chilies, tomatoes, chicken broth, and spices.
- 3. Bring to boil, then reduce heat and simmer 15 minutes.
- 4. Add black beans and chicken. Simmer an additional 5-10 minutes. Serve with low-fat sour cream and chopped cilantro (if desired).
Pumpkin Pie Overnight Oats
Ingredients
- ½ c. rolled oats
- ½ c. milk
- 3 T. pumpkin purée
- 1 tsp. chia seeds
- 2-3 tsp. pure maple syrup
- ½ tsp. cinnamon
- ¼ tsp. pumpkin spice
- 2 tbsp. chopped pecans
Directions
1. Combine all ingredients in a bowl or jar with a lid.
2. Stir well. Chill in the refrigerator overnight.
3. Add a splash of additional milk and enjoy- eat these warmed up or cold!
Here are four healthy tips for this holiday season from the American Heart Association:
- Spice it up: A great way to reduce sodium is to add more herbs and spices such as rosemary and thyme to flavor meals.
- Choose nutritious snacks: To avoid overindulging at holiday meals, prep with satisfying, good mood foods that don’t sacrifice taste. Check out this no-added-sugars recipe for Caramel Kettle Popcorn created by the American Heart Association and Healthy for Good supporter SweetLeaf. It’s perfect for a tasty snack that will keep you feeling full and less tempted by those unhealthy choices.
- Shop smart: Grocery shopping during the holidays can be overwhelming. So if you’re looking for heart-healthy options, keep an eye out for the American Heart Association’s Heart-Check mark on select products.
- Mind your mind: This holiday season will probably look different, with more time spent at home. Find moments throughout the season to practice gratitude, meditate and relish the time. Managing stress is good for your head and heart.