Economic experts predict employment woes to continue after COVID-19

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)- Kansas workers have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic and experts said it will continue even after all businesses open back up.

The Center for Economic Development and Business Research (CEDBR) at Wichita State University predicts that Kansas will take a big hit in employment growth.

Kansas Employment Forecast

Courtesy: CEDBR

In Wichita, employment growth is expected to drop 14.7 percent, impacting 44,000 jobs.

“It’s going to be somewhat of a dancing, balancing act for a lot of employers, particularly ones that were hit really hard first like restaurants,” said Jeremy Hill, director of CEDBR.

Hill said it could be a bumpy ride as the market refines to a new normal.

“How many employees do they really need?” said Hill. “What’s the right mix? How many people can they have in their shop to be efficient enough to make money that could pay past their fix cost, their labor, the rent, the other capital they have.”

Then, if COVID-19 cases spike back up once people start venturing out to shop or eat out, experts said you could see another rollercoaster in spending and the need for certain jobs.

“For the next few months, you’re not going to be able to look at last month to be a good standard for next month,” said Hill. “It’s going to be a daily process and they’re not used to it.”

That’s exactly what some business owners are experiencing now, including the owner of Be Amazed Cleaning Services.

“We want to be able to keep them with the same payroll they had but with less jobs, it’s difficult,” said Denise Spurlock, owner of Be Amazed Cleaning Services.

For some business owners, things have picked up since the stay-at-home order was lifted, but will it last?

“I don’t want that to transpire if we don’t continue to pick back up and get back to doing a full load of services like we had been doing before,” said Spurlock. “When you have people who have been in your employment for four years, five years, ten years, they are family, they are not employees anymore.”

Kansas Employment by Industry Summary

Courtesy: CEDBR

Hill said the sectors that will likely be most affected include the service industry like restaurants, retail, manufacturing, trade and transportation, and more.

Economic experts said the demand for some types of jobs will increase in the next few years as we navigate a new normal after COVID-19, but some businesses and occupations may never return.

To see the complete Kansas employment forecast from CEDBR, click here.