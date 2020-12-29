Economists says relief bill could be a big push for local economy

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)- Economic experts predict that the COVID-19 stimulus relief bill will provide a big push for Kansans and the local economy.

It’s been a tough road for many people in our area this year and now there’s a small glimmer of hope for citizens and business owners.

“It is a bigger relief than I think most people at home will really recognize or see,” said Jeremy Hill, director of WSU Center for Economic Development and Business Research.

Hill said there are still quite a few Kansans out there who need help whether it’s with income, a job or keeping their business afloat.

“There is still a pretty large chunk, not the majority, but a large chunk of households that have depleted all of their savings,” said Hill. “They’ve been furloughed, laid off, tried to come back to work and laid off again.”

Hill said we could see a big shift in the economy in the coming months and predicts that once things fully reopen, the demand to spend will help get the economy flowing again.

“It keeps changing dynamically because of policies, because of finding out demand is shifting and so businesses are trying to figure out how and where to manage this,” said Hill.

Experts said the unemployment benefits, rental assistance and SNAP programs included in the bill will help get families back on their feet again as they look to get back to work.

“This brings it down so it gets to the people who need it and helps them pay for the minimal things they need to pay for; food, housing, transportation to get them to the next job,” said Hill.

For rural Kansas, the relief bill will help provide infrastructure, broadband, transit and agriculture benefits that could lead to jobs and access to the internet.

“That could be valuable in the long run,” said Hill.

Hill said he doesn’t think another relief bill will be absolutely necessary for Americans to stay afloat if the vaccine helps bring coronavirus case numbers down. But he said it will be up to the lawmakers and if they choose to move in the direction of more stimulus help, he thinks the focus should solely be Americans who are still struggling the most.