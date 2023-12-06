EDWARDSVILLE, Kan. (WDAF) — The Kelce brothers released the latest episode of their “New Heights” podcast Wednesday.

One of the things they talked about was a new sandwich named in their honor at a Wyandotte County restaurant.

It’s at Grill 32 in Edwardsville, Kansas. Because the brothers play in Kansas City and Philadelphia, the sandwich is a blend of.

“It’s blending a Philly cheesesteak and some Kansas City barbecue,” Travis Kelce said in the podcast Wednesday.

“How bout that? Sounds like a good combination,” Jason Kelce said in response.

The owners of Grill 32 didn’t know their sandwich would be mentioned on the podcast until they woke up Wednesday. The owners got the news when they got a text from a friend.

“She said, ‘Oh my God, they mentioned your restaurant on the podcast this morning,’ and I said shut up!” Rachel Mills, owner of Grill 32, said.

The sandwich cost $17.95. If you want to try it, Grill 32 is located off 4th Street and Kansas Highway 32 (Kaw Drive) in Edwardsville.

“People tell me that it’s delicious. It is a bit massive,” Mills said, laughing. “It is definitely something people say they can share. I had a couple gentlemen come in here earlier, though. They both ordered one, and they both ate it all.”

Mills said there’s an open invitation for Travis Kelce to give it a try anytime. Taylor Swift is invited, too.