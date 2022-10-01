WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – On Saturday, eight people were inducted into the Wichita North High School Hall of Fame.
Wichita native and Chicago-based film director and producer, Brian Schodorf is just one of those inductees.
He graduated in 2002 and was recognized for his profession work in the arts and entertainment field.
“There is something special about coming back to your old high school and being recognized for the work that you’ve done it happens to be our 20-year class reunion so that makes it extra special,” said Inductee, Brian Schodorf.
Inductees are listed below:
Daniel Forbes 37’~ Politics/Humanitarian
H. Richard Lawson 62’ ~ Business/Education
Nathan Lewis 97’ ~ Politics/Humanitarian
Riney Lochmann 62’~ Athletics
David L. Riches 62’ ~ Politics/Humanitarian
Mac Sanders 51’ ~ Politics/Humanitarian
Brian Schodorf 02’ ~ Arts/Entertainment
Charles Tom Whitney 62’ ~ Politics/Humanitarian
Be the first to know with KSN News in the palm of your hand
Stay up-to-date on Wichita news and weather. KSN News is available to you anytime on the KSN News app. For the latest KSN radar in the palm of your hand, download the KSN Weather App. Get breaking news and a daily rundown of the news that’s important to you by signing up for our newsletters.